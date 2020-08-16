Rain-battered roads a nightmare for motorists

Ongoing underground cable works add to their woes

Incessant rains for the last two days have deteriorated several roads in the city inconveniencing citizens. The ongoing underground cable works at various places has added to their woes, especially to the motorists. A number of people have taken to social media posting pictures of the rain-battered roads and urged the officials concerned to take up repairs at the earliest. Residents from many areas, especially those living on the outskirts, have been facing acute problem. Locals from interior areas of Sujatha Nagar, Chinamushidiwada, Kurmannapalem, Sriharipuram, Pendurthy, Gopalapatnam, Gajuwaka and a few others complained about pathetic state of roads. “Not just for the motorists, it is very tough to even walk on roads. After rain, the roads become slushy and slippery. This has been the condition for many months,” said P. Vasu, a resident of Sujatha Nagar.

Self-help

In a few areas, the locals and the youth repaired the damaged roads by filling gravel or crushed stone powder to make sure no one gets hurts by skidding.

Citizens also point out that potholes and ongoing UG cabling works, which have been causing much trouble.

Motorists faced issues at the areas of Daba Gardens, Gnanapuram, One Town, Allipuram and a few others as their vehicles, including four-wheelers, were stuck in the roads, which dug up for various development works, on Friday. “After digging roads, the gravel is left on the side. During rains, the mix of mud and gravel makes the road dangerous and two-wheelers skid on such roads. Motorists need to be very careful. Do not know for how many more years, the officials will dig up the roads for the UGC works,” said L. Bangarraju, a motorist at Daba Gardens.

‘Prompt action’

According to a senior official from the GVMC, most of the complaints related to roads, overflowing of drains, electric poles, which are being report are being attended to immediately. “Roads in some interior areas were not completed due to lack of labour during the COVID-19 situation for the past couple of months,” he said.