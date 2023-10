October 16, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The railways have decided to restore the following trains due to operational reasons, according to an official release.

The trains to be restored are: 12805 Visakhapatnam- Lingampalli Janmabhoomi express with effect from October 17, 12806 Lingampalli- Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi express with effect from October 18, 17219 Machilipatnam- Visakhapatnam express with effect from October 17 and 17220 Visakhapatnam- Machilipatnam express will be restored with effect from October 18.