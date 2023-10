October 20, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Dasara, special trains will be operated between Chennai Central – Bhubaneswar – Chennai Central, Chennai Central – Santragachi – Chennai Central, SMV Bengaluru-Santragachi and SMV Bengaluru-New Bhubaneswar Station via Visakhapatnam. The trains will be operated from October 23 on different days. More details can be obtained at the railway stations or the social media platforms of the railways.