Railways to operate special trains between Hyderabad and Cuttack to clear Deepavali rush

November 07, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Special trains will be operated by the Railways to clear the extra rush of passengers between Hyderabad and Cuttack.

Train no. 07165 Hyderabad –Cuttack special train will leave Hyderabad on November 7, 14 and 21 at 8.10 p.m. and reach Duvvada at 9.05 a.m. and depart at 9.07 a.m. on the next day, to reach Cuttack at 5.45 p.m.

In the return direction, 07166 Cuttack-Hyderabad special train will leave Cuttack on November 8, 15 and 22 to reach Duvvada on the next day at 7.35 a.m. and depart at 7.37 a.m. and will reach Hyderabad at 9 p.m.

These trains will have halts at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road and Bhubaneswar between Hyderabad and Cuttack.

These trains will comprise 2nd AC-4, 3rd AC-8, Sleeper-6 coaches and General Class-2 and Motor Car-2

Unreserved special express trains will be operated by the railways to clear the Deepavali rush.

Train no. 06287 SVM Bengaluru- New Bhubaneswar will will leave Bengaluru at 4 a.m. on Friday (November 10) and reach Duvvada station at 10.38 p.m. and depart at 10.40 p.m, arrive at Pendurthi 11.23 p.m. and depart at 11.25 p.m. to reach New Bhubaneswar station at 6.30 a.m. on the next day.

In the return direction, 06288 New Bhubaneswar Station – SMV Bengaluru, will leave New Bhubaneswar station at 8.15 a.m. on Saturday (November 11) to reach Pendurthi at 3.10 p.m. and depart at 3.12 p.m., arrive at Duvvada at 4.15 p.m. and depart at 4.17 p.m. to reach SMV Bengaluru on the next day at 10 a.m.

These trains will have halts at Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Jolarpettai, Katapadi, Renigunta, Gudur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Palasa, Brahmapur, Chatrapur and Khurda Road.

Composition: 23 coaches (21 General Second Class Coaches and 2- Luggage-cum -brake Vans)

One-way unreserved train

Similarly, an unreserved one way special train will be operated between Ernakulam and Dhanbad. Train no. 06077 Ernakulam-Dhanbad one way unreserved special will leave Ernakulam at 11.55 p.m. on Friday (November 10) and will reach Duvvada on the third day at 1:45 a.m. and depart at 1.50 a.m. to reach Vizianagaram at 3.40 a.m. and depart at 3.42 a.m. and reach Dhanbad at 11 p.m.

This train will have halts at Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Trippur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Rourkela between Ernakulam and Dhanbad.