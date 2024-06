Railways to operate special train from MGR Chennai Central to Santragachi via Duvvada to clear rush

A special train is being run by the railways for a single trip in either direction, between MGR Chennai Central and Santragachi via Duvvada in order to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train no. 06007 MGR Chennai Central- Santragachi Special will leave MGR Chennai Central at 9 p.m. on June 14 to reach Duvvada on the next day at 1.54 p.m. and leaves at 1.59 p.m. and will reach Santragachi at 7.15 p.m. on Sunday.

In the return direction, 06008 Santragachi- MGR Chennai Central Special will leave Santragachi at 10 a.m. on June 16 and will reach Duvvada on the next day at 1.48 a.m. (night) and leaves at 1.50 a.m. to reach MGR Chennai Central at 3.50 p.m.

This train will have halts at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore and Guduru.

This train will comprise one 2nd AC, three 3rd AC, six Sleeper Class, five general coaches and two Second Class sitting-cum-luggage / Divyangjan coaches.