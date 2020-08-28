Railways ready to operate intra-State special trains: official

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 August 2020 23:45 IST

‘Permission of State governments needed’

The Railway Board has permitted the zonal railways to run intra-State special trains in consultation with the respective State governments. This decision was taken to in view of the relaxations granted for public transportation, and to safeguard the economy.

The Board felt that an assessment could be made, based on public demand and representations from public representatives. This will give relief to the daily commuters, farmers, vendors, small-scale business persons and employees, who rely on train services for their daily travel, which is the cheapest means of transport.

Advertising

Advertising

Even during the pandemic, the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR), is running parcel special express trains and goods trains for uninterrupted supply of essential commodities apart from two originating special express trains and two special trains running via the division to cater to the needs of passengers. Now intra-State special trains will also be planned, if the State governments permit, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division.