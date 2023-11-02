Railways promptly extends ex gratia to A.P. train accident victims

November 02, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) acted promptly and efficiently in providing ex gratia to the victims of the train accident in the Kantakapalli-Alamanda section on October 29.

Railway authorities, including General Manager Manoj Sharma and Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, took swift action in response to the train accident. The rescue and relief operations were conducted on a war footing to address the immediate needs of the injured and demised persons.

Ex gratia payments to the injured started on the same day as the accident, with 19 injured individuals being given compensation within six hours, and all the 30 injured being paid compensation within 12 hours.

Ex gratia payments for the deceased cases were provided by Waltair Division within 20 hours, except in one case where the payment was completed on October 31 after the process of identification and verification.

A dedicated team of Commercial, Personnel, Financial officers, and Doctors, led by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi, were deployed at hospitals to not only oversee medical aid but also ensure that ex gratia payments were made in a timely manner. A total amount of ₹1.73 crore was paid as ex gratia by the Railways to the victims.