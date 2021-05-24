Railways gives green signal for construction of ROB at NAD Kotha Road

VMRDA to pay over ₹2 crore to railways towards various charges

After about two years of deliberation between the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and the East Coast Railway, the railway authorities have finally given the clearance for the construction of the Rail Over Bridge (ROB) at NAD Kotha Road. The ROB will be constructed under the supervision of railway authorities with the VMRDA funds.

This was disclosed by VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao here on Monday. The Commissioner along with staff from the Engineering Department, visited the spot, where the ROB will be coming up.

The construction of the ROB, which is an integral part of the rotary flyover at the NAD Kotha Road, could not be taken up, as permission was not given by the railways.

According to a release from the VMRDA, an MoU will be signed between the VMRDA and the railways for the construction of the ROB.

The VMRDA has to pay ₹2,01,21,265 to the railways towards way leave charges, supervision charges and other departmental charges. RITES organisation, which is an empanelled consulting agency of railways, is the project supervision consultants for the VMRDA and the cost of construction of ROB is estimated to be ₹16 crore.

Construction of ROB will be grounded shortly and will be completed by September 2021. The Commissioner enquired about the salient features of the ROB and instructed the Vijay Nirman company to ground the work soon after entering into the MoU.