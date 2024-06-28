GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railways augment coaches on select trains to accommodate waitlisted passengers

Published - June 28, 2024 10:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The railways have announced temporary augmentation of coaches to clear the extra rush of waitlisted passengers for some trains on the nominated days of the respective trains.

They are train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger will be augmented with one 3rd AC Economy Class coach from July 1 to 31 and in the return direction 08552 Kirandul – Visakhapatnam Passenger will be attached with one 3rd AC Economy Class coach from July 2 to August 1.

Train no. 20811 Visakhapatnam-Nanded Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC Economy Class and one Sleeper Class coach from July 2 to 31 and in return direction, 20812 Nanded– Visakhapatnam Express will be attached with one 3rd AC Economy Class and one Sleeper Class coach from July 3 to August 1.

Train no. 08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Passenger Special will be augmented with one 3rd AC Class, one Sleeper Class coach from July 1 to 31 and in the return direction, 08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special will be attached with one 3rd AC and one Sleeper Class coach from July 1 to 31.

Train no. 20807 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC Economy Class and one Sleeper Class coach from July 2 to 30 and in the return direction, 20808 Amritsar – Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express will be attached with one 3rd AC Economy Class and one Sleeper Class coach from July 6 to August 3, according to a statement issued by K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

Train no. 12845 Bhubaneswar-SMV Bengaluru SF Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC Class coach from July 7 to 28 and in the return direction, 12846 SMV Bengaluru - Bhubaneswar SF Express will be attached with one 3rd AC Class coach from July 8 to 29.

Train no. 12830 Bhubaneswar-MGR Chennai Central SF Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC Class coach from July 4 to 25 and in return direction, 12829 MGR Chennai Central - Bhubaneswar SF Express will be attached with one 3rd AC Class coach from July 5 to 26.

Train no. 22871 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati SF Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC Economy Class coach from July 7 to 28 and in the return direction, 22872 Tirupati - Bhubaneswar SF Express will be attached with one 3rd AC Economy Class coach from July 8 to 29.

Train no. 22882 Bhubaneshwar-Pune SF Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC Economy Class coach from July 2 to 30 and in return direction the train no. 22881 Pune - Bhubaneswar SF Express will be attached with one 3rd AC Economy Class coach from July 4 to August 1.

Train no. 12898 Bhubaneswar- Puducherry SF Express will be augmented with one Sleeper Class coach from July 2 to 30 and in return direction, 12897 Puducherry - Bhubaneswar SF Express will be attached with one Sleeper Class coach from July 3 to 31.

Train no. 20896 Bhubaneswar- Rameswaram SF Express will be augmented with one Sleeper Class coach from July 5 to 26 and in the return direction, 20895 Rameswaram - Bhubaneswar SF Express will be attached with one Sleeper Class coach from July 7 to 28.

Train no. 22883 Puri-Yeswanthpur Garibrath Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC Class coach from July 5 to 26 and in return direction the train no. 22884 Yeswanthpur-Puri Garibrath Express will be attached with one 3rd AC Class coach from July 6 to 27.

People are requested to make use of the augmented services.

