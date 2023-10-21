Railways and RTC operating special services to clear Dasara rush in Visakhapatnam

October 21, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Indian Railways and the Public Transport Department (erstwhile APSRTC) have operated 13 pairs of special trains and 150 special buses in a day from Visakhapatnam to meet the extra rush of passengers at both bus and railway stations in the city since beginning of the Dasara festival.

Migrants from neighbouring districts in the north coastal Andhra Pradesh region mostly opting for the special services, said APSRTC Deputy Chief Traffic Manager G. Satyanarayana.

“We have operated 150 more special services from our bus station at Dwarakanagar here on Saturday. This is in addition to the same number of regular services. At least 100 special buses were operated towards Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, and 50 more special services towards Rajamahendravaram to clear the festival rush. Several passengers were migrants to the city and students of various corporate colleges in the city. This rush would continue on Sunday also,” Mr. Satyanarayana told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that they usually get the special buses from Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Chennai, Tirupati and Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam. The same buses will be operated from Visakhapatnam to those places in the return direction. “So, we are not focussing on the long routes from the city. Instead, we operated special buses to the north coastal Andhra region and up to Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada,” he added. After Dasara, another 200 special buses will be operated between Visakhapatnam and other places to clear the rush, he said.

“RTC did not collect extra fare on the special buses during the Dasara season. The corporation is ready to run additional buses if required, based on demand,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

Meanwhile, a railway spokesperson said that they operated 13 pairs of special trains originating from Visakhapatnam station for Dasara. They usually run at least 50 trains from the city station to various parts of the country, the spokesperson said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.