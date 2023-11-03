Railway teams provide care to injured in Vizianagaram train accident

November 03, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Special teams were organised by Waltair Division to oversee and extend support and care to those injured in the recent train accident, at Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district, who were undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.

Railway doctors maintained constant communication with the hospital administration to ensure that the injured passengers received all the necessary medical assistance. This coordination is vital for the effective care of the victims. The railway officials made arrangements to provide food and daily necessities to the injured passengers at the hospitals, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

Civil Defence personnel extended their support by visiting the hospital and extending emotional support to the injured and their family members. The families expressed happiness with the treatment and the dedication of the medical teams.

