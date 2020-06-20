Railway stadium gets floodlights

Floodlights were provided at the Waltair Railway Football Stadium. The facility was commissioned by Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava in presence of both the ADRMs Akshay Saxena and P. Ramanachandra Rao.

Mr. Shrivastava said that the stadium has already hosted regional and State-level senior and junior football tournaments and was now aiming to be one of the Centres of Excellence for football wherein young football talent can be identified and trained. Public galleries and hostel facilities were being planned in the next phase which can make the stadium home to a national-level team and could host ISL and other professional matches very soon.

He said the earlier Sports Officer Sakkeer Hussain had also contributed to the development of the indoor badminton complex and the cricket stadium that hosted Ranji matches this season. Mr. Sakkeer Hussain has been transferred on promotion as ADRM at Palghat Division of Southern Railway.