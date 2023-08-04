HamberMenu
Railway projects worth ₹800 crore sanctioned for Visakhapatnam, says Union Minister

August 04, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

In reply to a question from Rajya Sabha member from the BJP, G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has stated that several railway infrastructure projects worth nearly ₹800 crore were sanctioned for Visakhapatnam this year.

The newly-sanctioned projects include a railway line project of 3rd and 4th lines between Visakhapatnam and Gopalapatnam (15.3 km) at a cost of ₹159.47 crore

It also includes a new railway line project of 3rd and 4h lines between Duvvada and Simhachalam North (20.543 km) sanctioned at a cost of ₹302.20 crore, a new railway line project of 3rd and 4th lines between Vadlapudi and Gate Junction cabin including Tie line between Gangavaram Port-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (12.04 km) sanctioned at a cost of ₹154.28 crore.

The Minister also said that work of flyover between Pendurthi and Simhachalam North at Simhachalam (7.135 km) was sanctioned for ₹183.65 crore.

He said that these projects were sanctioned to remove capacity constraints, reduce detention of trains and for catering to future traffic growth in Visakhapatnam. Land acquisition works for these projects has been taken up, the Minister informed.

Mr. Narasimha Rao, who was recently nominated from Parliament as a Member of the Railway Users’ Consultative Committee of East Coast Railway, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Railway Minister for the massive financial allocations for railway projects in Visakhapatnam and expressed hope that these projects would greatly improve the growth of railways in Visakhapatnam region. These projects will significantly improve convenience of passengers, the MP added.

