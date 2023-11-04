Railway officials carry out Special Intensive Safety Drive in trains running via Visakhapatnam to various destinations

November 04, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A team of railway officials other than from the Safety Department under the Waltair Railway Division is undertaking a Special Intensive Safety Drive in trains running via Visakhapatnam to various destinations in its jurisdiction covering Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The drive is being carried out on the recent directions of the Railway Board in the wake of the collision between two passenger trains (Vizag-Rayagada and Vizag-Palasa) near here on October 29 (Sunday), in which 14 passengers were killed and more than 38 passengers were injured.

The drive has already started on October 31 and will continue till November 14 across all the railway divisions in the country, including the Waltair.

The board has listed 23 safety points to be checked by the inspection team during the drive. The team included the loco inspectors. They have to drive on the locos along with the pilots, especially at night, to see if the crew is following rules of the Commission of Railway Safety.

The team should also physically check as well as monitor the staff’s voice and video recording system to ensure that all signals are being called out loud and clear to each other, during the operation of the trains.

“More importantly, the loco pilots should not use mobile phones while handling the train as the gadgets are strictly prohibited while running the train. They should not use smartphones for entertainment purposes too,” a railway official told The Hindu.

On a humanitarian ground, the inspection team should also check the health and rest of the loco pilots, and their working hours as part of the drive, the officer concluded.

“We undertake such safety drives regularly, but the ongoing drive is special as compared to our regular drives as per Railway Board instructions. The team is taking it up the drive on four key routes of the division, starting from Visakhapatnam station,” the officer said.

The routes are from Visakhapatnam to Kirandal via Araku in the Eastern Ghats, Visakhapatnam to Rayagada via Vizianagaram, Koraput-Rayagada, and Visakhapatnam to Palasa via Srikakulam Road.

