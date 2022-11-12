Railway Minister inspects SCoR zonal headquarters site in Visakhapatnam

₹106 crore sanctioned for construction of building, say officials

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 12, 2022 00:00 IST

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the Wireless Colony, where the headquarters of the South Coast Railway (S Co R) Zone is proposed to be constructed late on Friday night.

An amount of ₹106 crore was sanctioned for construction of the SCoR Zonal Headquarters. The sanction was received from the Railway Board on Thursday, according to a statement issued late on Friday night.

The Minister was accompanied by CEO and Chairman of the Railway Board V.K. Tripathi, General Manager R.N. Sunker, DRM Anup Satpathy and other higher officials.

