Railway Minister flags off Visakhapatnam-Koraput daily passenger train

Samata, Swarnajayanthi to be provided LHB coaches soon

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the maiden run of 08538/08537 Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam daily passenger special train at Koraput at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The regular train services of. 08538 Visakhapatnam- Koraput will commence from April 23 and 08537 Koraput- Visakhapatnam will commence from April 24. This passenger special train will have six general second class coaches and two second class cum Luggage/Disabled coaches.

The inaugural run of the special train was witnessed by Sharad Srivastava, AGM, East Coast Railway, Divisional Railway Manager, Anup Satpathy, Koraput MLA Raghuram Padal, and hiigher officials from Railway Board, East Coast Railway headquarters and Waltair Division.

The Railway Minister said that the dream project connecting Junagarh with Bhadrachalam via Nawarangapur and Malkangiri would be fulfilled shortly. The rail connectivity would not only enhance travelling facility but also act as catalyst for the socioeconomic development of the region.

He also announced that the rakes of Visakhapatnam- Nizamuddin Samata express and Visakhapatnam- Nizamuddin Swarnajayanthi express would soon be converted into LHB rakea. He assured that the demand for stoppage of Samaleswari express, Hirakhand express and Jagdalpur-Rourkela-Jagdalpur express at Lakhimpur Road has been approved and will be implemented soon. An additional stoppage to Visakhapatnam- Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train at Bacheli would also be given soon, he added.