Railway doctors provide counselling to those injured and their relatives in train accident near Vizianagaram

November 10, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad asked the Railway doctors to provide counselling to those, who were injured in the rear train collision near Kantakapalli, and their distressed relatives.

The injured patients were given the post-trauma stress disorder (PTSD) counselling to overcome the mental stress and agony, under the guidance of the Chief Medical Superintendent R.K. Thirualjothi and ACMS R. Charumathi.

Continuing the support to the injured, Mr. Saurabh Prasad advised for a PTSD counselling so that moral support could be extended to the depressed persons, who were undergoing treatment.

N. Sri Krishna, psychiatrist from Care Hospitals, counselled the injured persons. The doctors heard their concerns and offered them emotional support in coping with their grief. They held interactions with their family members too.

The DRM said that counselling was essential for the people to overcome possible psychological and emotional trauma after accidents. This therapy could also help individuals to understand and effectively cope with these challenges.

