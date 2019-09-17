Railway division launches drive against plastic use

A massive awareness campaign on plastic waste collection, with participation of all stakeholders, was organised on Monday, as part of the ongoing ‘Swachhta Hi Seva Pakhwada’ of the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava participated in the ‘Shramdaan’ and administered the participants the ‘Swachhta’ pledge. The focus on plastic waste collection will continue throughout the Pakhwada.

An awareness rally was taken out from the DRM’s Office to the city railway station. The campaign saw the participation of staff, officers, stake holders, Scouts and Guides cadets, personnel of Civil Defence, RPF and passengers. Additional DRM (infra) Akshay Saxena, ADRM (Operations) P. Ramachandra Rao, Branch officers and union representatives also took part in the awareness programmes.

Nukkad Natak

Addressing the gathering, the DRM called upon people to ensure cleanliness at railway stations and in trains. The division also organised an awareness campaign on ban on single-use plastic at railway stations and premises. A streetplay (Nukkad Natak) was also organised by the Divisional Cultural Association at city railway station.

Cleanliness programmes, plantation drives were also undertaken organised across the division.

A seminar was held on ill-effects of the use of plastic and how to overcome the menace. Banners, posters and messages were displayed at prominent places, awareness rally on use of plastic bottle crushers and separate dustbins for segregation of waste were also organised . A nursery was developed at Kancharapalem to promote greenery.

Programmes lined up

Apart from the awareness campaigns, the division has lined up various progammes such as ‘Shramdaan’, intensive cleanliness activities at railway stations and railway colonies, ‘Swachh Aahaar’ (providing clean environment in pantry cars and at stations), and ‘Swachh Neer’ (provision of clean drinking water in trains and at stations.

A ‘Shramdaan’ progamme will be organised at the city railway station on Tuesday.