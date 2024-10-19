Railway Contract Workers Union leader attributes increasing accidents to ‘scant respect for safety’

“A total of 313 passengers and four railway employees died in 40 train accidents during the 2023-24 fiscal. This indicates the negligence of the railway administration towards safety, and the utilisation of ‘untrained workers’ even in safety categories,” Railway Contract Workers Union (RCWU) national treasurer M. Saibabu has alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a media conference in Visakhapatnam on Saturday (October 19, 2024), Mr. Saibabu said that it was a matter of grave concern that the Centre was neglecting the crucial aspect of passenger safety in Indian Railways, the fourth largest railway in the world. There were more than 3 lakh vacant posts in Indian Railways, and a large number of them were in safety category of posts such as Station Masters, Signalling staff, loco pilots, guards, and technicians.

He alleged that instead of deploying trained workers in the safety categories, ‘untrained workers’ were being utilised in the name of ‘privatisation’. The tools being provided were also ‘outdated’ and employees in the safety categories were not given proper training on handling of the latest equipment. The failure to fill up vacant posts was resulting in tremendous pressure on the existing staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also alleged that ‘short cut’ methods were being used even in critical areas of ‘safety’. Though these issues were brought to the notice of the Railway Minister and the Railway Board Chairman but no remedial action was taken. The reports being given by various Inquiry Commissions, appointed after every accident, were not being implemented, and the reports were being discarded, he alleged. All these explain the reasons for the increasing number of railway accidents in the country.

Railway lands and assets were being handed over to private parties in the name of ‘National Monetisation Pipeline’. An estimated five lakh contract staff, working in the railways, across the country, were not being paid proper wages and were deprived of several benefits. They do not even have job security as their services were being terminated, whenever there was a change of the contractor.

Mr. Saibabu said that as the ‘principal employer’, it was the duty of the railway administration to ensure that the ‘contractor’ was paying minimum wages and other benefits to contract workers. A nationwide campaign would be organised against ‘privatisation’ in the railways apart from other demands such as revival of the old pension scheme and for the rights of contract workers. A convention would be held on these issues in Delhi on December 20.

Railway Contract Workers Union coordination committee national convener D. Ramesh Babu and union leaders Umamaheswara Rao, V.V.L. Narasimhulu were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.