GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Railway contract workers stage protest in Visakhapatnam seeking better service conditions

Published - July 29, 2024 08:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Railway contract workers, owing allegiance to the CITU, staged a protest opposite the DRM office at Dondaparthy here on Monday demanding job security to contract workers, implementation of minimum wages and labour laws. Holding banners, they raised slogans in support of their demands.

CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar and union leaders M. Rambabu, O. Appa Rao, Srinivasa Rao, Venkateswara Rao, U.V. Raju, Venkata Rao and Mouli were among those who participated in the protest.

The main demands of the contract workers include absorption and regularisation of all contract workers, scrapping of four ‘anti-worker’ labour codes, black listing of contractors, who resort to rampant violation of labour laws and issue of appointment letters to all contract workers, issue of photo identity card and railways, as principal employer, should own responsibility to ensure that the contract workers were paid wages on time.

Later, in a letter submitted to the to the DRM, the union leaders alleged that minimum wages are not being paid to thousands of contract workers in Waltair Division. The workers at the railway station are being paid ₹400, a day, as against ₹651, a day, prescribed for unskilled workers, ₹734 for semi-skilled and ₹948 for skilled workers. They sought action against the contractors concerned for non-payment of wages in accordance with the rules.

The workers should be given one holiday a week, as per the labour laws. They should be allowed to work till they attain 60 years of age. But, these rules were not being followed by the contractors, the union leaders alleged. They also sought that a team should be formed to work on a regular basis to alleviate the problems of contract workers.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.