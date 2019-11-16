DRUCC members seek better passenger amenities

The 114th Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) meeting was conducted by Waltair Division under the chairmanship of Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, on Friday.
ADRM (infra) Akshay Saxena, ADRM (operations) P. Ramachandra Rao and Divisional Branch officers attended the meeting. In all 12 members representing various organisations such as Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Cultural associations, recognised Passenger Association, Special Interest and MP nominees attended.
The DRUCC members sought various passenger amenities such as toilets, cleanliness, escalators and lifts.
The DRM, who presided, promised necessary action as per the provisions and limitations.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager G. Suneel Kumar, who is also Secretary of DRUCC, welcomed the members.
