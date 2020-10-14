Railway boxer feted for bagging Dhyan Chand award

Nagisetty Usha.

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 October 2020 01:11 IST

Usha Nagisetty is six-time senior national champion

Railway boxer Usha Nagisetty, who has been conferred with Dhyan Chand award, was felicitated by the Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava. The 2008 Asian Boxing gold medallist, Usha was the six-time senior national champion from 2004- 2010 with 11 international and 12 national medals to her credit. She bagged 13 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals at the national and international events, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R).At present, she is employed at Diesel Loco Shed, Visakhapatnam. She also trains the young talents as coach of Indian Railways Women’s Boxing Team.

ADRM (operations) P. Ramachandra Rao, ADRM (Infra) Akshay Saxena, Sports Officer Pradeep Kumar Yadav and other officers were present on the occasion.

