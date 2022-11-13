Railway Board has sanctioned ₹109 crore for South Coast Railway Zone work, says BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao

G.V.L. Narasimha Rao refutes claims of the opposition parties that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting in Vizag was ‘disappointing’ and ‘not fruitful’

Refuting claims of the opposition parties that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting was ‘disappointing’ and ‘not fruitful’, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that a sanction letter was released by the Railway Board for the works for setting up the South Coast Railway Zone.

The letter was released on November 10, a day before Mr. Modi arrived in Visakhapatnam. The letter mentions that ₹106.89 crore was being released for the work, the BJP MP told the media.

"Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently visited the 13-acre site proposed for the construction of the headquarters of South Coast Railway Zone. He has directed the authorities to float the tenders and take up the construction soon.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently had visited the 13-acre site proposed for the construction of the zonal headquarters. “The Union Minister had directed the authorities to float the tenders and take up the construction soon. The local BJP leaders have been pursuing the issue. I have discussed the issue with the Union Railway Minister and raised the issue in the Parliament twice,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

Internet exchange facility

Apart from this, he said, Visakhapatnam would get an Internet exchange facility which works under the National Internet Exchange of India of Union Ministry of Information Technology. Only eight cities in the country have such a facility, he said.

Explaining the advantages of having such a facility, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that apart from having fast Internet access, high speed Internet would be available at a lower cost. The facility would also attract investments in the field of IT and multimedia, he added.

“I have been following it up with the Ministry officials concerned. As per my information, construction for a new Internet exchange facility will start in Visakhapatnam in January 2023,” he said.

The BJP leader also expressed his displeasure over some ‘adverse reports’ published in some dailies over the recently held BJP Core Committee meeting.