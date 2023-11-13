Railway Board Additional Member inspects Visakhapatnam railway station

November 13, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Railway Board’s Additional Member (Tourism & Catering) Seema Kumar, who is also Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of IRCTC, inspected Visakhapatnam railway station and held a meeting with Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and senior officials from Gatishakthi, Division and IRCTC on Monday.

Ms. Seema Kumar saw the station redevelopment model, layout plan of the redevelopment work of Visakhapatnam railway station and reviewed the future plan.

She advised the officials concerned to ensure that there was no disruption in train operations during the period of redevelopment. The movement of passengers should not be hindered and safety norms should be adhered to.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also interacted with the officials of the Gatishakthi team and the executing agency of this redevelopment project and asked them to pay attention to safety and quality. Officials of the construction department informed her about the progress of the project. Later, she interacted with the IRCTC officials to take stock of developmental activities and future plans.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.