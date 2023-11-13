ADVERTISEMENT

Railway Board Additional Member inspects Visakhapatnam railway station

November 13, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

She advises officials to ensure that there is no disruption in train operations during the period of redevelopment

The Hindu Bureau

Railway Board’s Additional Member (Tourism & Catering) Seema Kumar, who is also Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of IRCTC, inspected Visakhapatnam railway station and held a meeting with Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and senior officials from Gatishakthi, Division and IRCTC on Monday.

Ms. Seema Kumar saw the station redevelopment model, layout plan of the redevelopment work of Visakhapatnam railway station and reviewed the future plan.

She advised the officials concerned to ensure that there was no disruption in train operations during the period of redevelopment. The movement of passengers should not be hindered and safety norms should be adhered to.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She also interacted with the officials of the Gatishakthi team and the executing agency of this redevelopment project and asked them to pay attention to safety and quality. Officials of the construction department informed her about the progress of the project. Later, she interacted with the IRCTC officials to take stock of developmental activities and future plans.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US