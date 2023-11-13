HamberMenu
Railway Board Additional Member inspects Visakhapatnam railway station

She advises officials to ensure that there is no disruption in train operations during the period of redevelopment

November 13, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Railway Board’s Additional Member (Tourism & Catering) Seema Kumar, who is also Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of IRCTC, inspected Visakhapatnam railway station and held a meeting with Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and senior officials from Gatishakthi, Division and IRCTC on Monday.

Ms. Seema Kumar saw the station redevelopment model, layout plan of the redevelopment work of Visakhapatnam railway station and reviewed the future plan.

She advised the officials concerned to ensure that there was no disruption in train operations during the period of redevelopment. The movement of passengers should not be hindered and safety norms should be adhered to.

She also interacted with the officials of the Gatishakthi team and the executing agency of this redevelopment project and asked them to pay attention to safety and quality. Officials of the construction department informed her about the progress of the project. Later, she interacted with the IRCTC officials to take stock of developmental activities and future plans.

