Railway Board accords sanction for flyover between Pendurti and Simhachalam North stations in Visakhapatnam

April 12, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Board has accorded sanction for construction of a flyover between Pendurti and Simhachalam North railway stations to avoid surface crossing at Simhachalam (7.135 km) at a cost of ₹183.65 crore under ‘umbrella work’ for doubling/ tripling/quadrupling//flyover/bypass works 2022-23.

The department-wise allocations are: Civil – ₹152.60 crore, S & T – ₹21.03 crore, Electrical (G) – ₹2.49 crore and Electrical (TRD) ₹7.53 crore.

In a separate communication, the Railway Board also accorded sanction for the work of 3rd and 4th Line between Vadlapudi Gate junction including Tie line between Gangavaram Port and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (12.04 km) at a cost of ₹154.28 crore under ‘umbrella work’. The department-wise allocations are: Civil – ₹98.46 crore, S &T – ₹39.70 crore, Electrical (G) ₹3.25 crore and Electrical TRD ₹12.87 crore.

The Board has also accorded sanction for the work of 3rd line and 4th line between Duvvada and Simhachalam North (20.543 km) of East Coast Railway (E Co R) at a cost of ₹302.25 crore under ‘umbrella work’. The department-wise allocations are: civil – ₹223.36 crore, S & T – ₹52.36 crore, Electrical (G) – ₹6.02 crore and Electrical TRD ₹20.24 crore.

“Very few Divisions can even think of getting such huge sanctions at one go. These works will give long-term benefits to Visakhapatnam region,” Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy told The Hindu, when contacted on Wednesday evening.

