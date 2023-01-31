ADVERTISEMENT

Rail users hopeful of fund allocation for construction of SCoR headquarters in Visakhapatnam

January 31, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The proposed foundation stone-laying ceremony for the building was deferred at the last minute during Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to the city

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal

The redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station, which will cost an estimated ₹466 crore, is among the projects set to be undertaken soon.

Rail users in the region are optimistic that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will allocate funds for the construction of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zonal Headquarters, a third line to Gopalapatnam, and additional platforms in the upcoming budget to be presented in Parliament on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that the proposed foundation stone ceremony for the construction of the SCoR Zonal headquarters at Wireless Colony (Railway Colony), by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his last visit to the city, was deferred. Though funds were sanctioned and the foundation stone was readied ahead of Mr. Modi’s visit to the city, the programme was deferred at the eleventh hour. A day before the arrival of the Prime Minister, the Railway Ministry had sanctioned ₹106 crore for the construction of the SCoR Zonal Headquarters.

The railway land identified for construction of the zonal headquarters at Wireless Colony is a stone’s throw from the Visakhapatnam Railway Station. An alternative 42-acre plot was given to the Railways at Mudasarlova by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), in exchange for the land it had taken from the Railways in the past.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, a small extent of this land is mired in a legal dispute, and the railway authorities hope that the GVMC and State government clear the hurdles and hand over the entire site to them. Railway authorities are likely to commence work at Wireless Colony if the entire land is not handed over to them by the end of this financial year.

The other projects, reportedly proposed by Waltair Division, include: development of satellite stations like Pendurthi and Simhachalam to ease congestion at the main station in the city, funds for redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station, construction of additional lines between Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, construction of a third line between Vizianagaram-Palasa and Bhadrak and construction of a new line between Gunupur-Therubali and Jeypore–Malkangiri, for which a survey was completed. It is learnt that proposals have been sent for introduction of new a train between Visakhapatnam and Varanasi and regularisation of the special train between Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru.

The Visakhapatnam Railway Station’s redevelopment project work, for which the Prime Minister had laid the foundation during his last visit, is yet to begin. With the focus on station redevelopment and construction of additional platforms, the Marripalem Passenger Halt upgradation, which was proposed to be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹76 crore, and the third line to Gopalapatnam, for which a survey was completed, are likely to be put in cold storage, according to sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US