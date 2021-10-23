Rail users’ committee seeks construction of additional platforms

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 October 2021 00:45 IST

‘Stop collection of additional fares’

Members of the Divisional Rail Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) of Waltair Divison of East Coast Railway (E Co R) have sought among other things improvement of amenities and construction of additional platforms at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station to prevent detention of trains at the outer signal, at the DRUCC meeting held here on Friday.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, who is also chairman of DRUCC, welcomed the participants.

A total of 20 DRUCC members, ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi, who is also DRUCC secretary, and Divisional Branch officers attended the meeting.

Consumer Rights activist Kandregula Venkata Ramana, who attended the meeting, said that the railway officials had said that the proposal for construction of additional platforms was pending and the DRM appeared convinced on the demand.

The DRUCC members also opposed the collection of additional fares after regular trains were converted into ‘specials’ during the pandemic. They should be made regular trains as the incidence of COVID-19 has declined. The railway officials said that a decision on it had to be taken at the Railway Board level. He insisted that a proposal, based on the demand of the committee be made and sent to the Railway Board for its consideration.

The DRM assured the members that necessary action would be taken as per the provisions and limitations.