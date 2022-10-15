Rain plays spoilsport in Visakha Garjana in Visakhapatnam

The rally, in which over 1 lakh people were supposed to participate, is seeing a thin gathering of people

People participating in the Visakha garjana rally from the Jail Road in Visakhapatnam on October 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The rally, in which over 1 lakh people were supposed to participate, is seeing a thin gathering of people

The much anticipated Visakha Garjana being held by the Uttarandhra JAC supporting the State Government’s decision of the three capitals and decentralised development appears to be hit by incessant and heavy downpour, since early hours on October 15, 2022.

The rally, in which over 1 lakh people were supposed to participate, is seeing a thin gathering of people, as most of them seem to be stuck at home or at respective meeting places due to the rain.

A few leaders such as IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath had visited the Jail Road area from where the rally is supposed to begin and has said that it will begin a bit late from the proposed time of 9 a.m.

The leaders are waiting with bated breath for the rain to subside.

However, folk artists have reached the spot at the designated time and are seen performing in the rain.

A few students, party workers and the general public have also reached the spot and are seen waiting in the sidewalk under the shade of trees. A few who are not carrying umbrellas or raincoats are seen using plastic bags to shield themselves from the downpour.

The leaders say that people are waiting in the wings to converge to the site once the rain subsides.