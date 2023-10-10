Rail Coach Restaurant opened at Rayagada railway station in Odisha

October 10, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The first Rail Coach Restaurant (RCR) in Odisha was opened at Rayagada railway station, in Waltair Division, on Tuesday. This facility was set up to provide an innovative experience to train customers and generate non-fare revenue.

This project was awarded to Keerthi Motors through an open tender for five years, for a license fee of about ₹75 lakh. The restaurant was created in an unserviceable AC coach, which has undergone interior modifications to meet the requirements of both train passengers and the general public. It occupies an area of 110 square metres.

The restaurant can accommodate up to 42 persons at a time. It offers excellent interior air conditioning; comfortable luxury sofa chairs for seating, and serves tiffins and meals round the clock. The restaurant can also be reserved for special events such as birthdays and kitty parties, providing a unique and convenient venue for gatherings. It offers both dine-in and take away facility to the customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad said that this initiative by Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) aimed at enhancing the passenger experience and generate additional revenue by utilising railway infrastructure creatively. It will not only provide a memorable experience to the rail users but will also improve the ambience of the railway station in a self-sustaining revenue generating model.

