Raging bull gores motorcyclist to death in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

November 18, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A raging bull attacked a motorcyclist leading to his death on the spot at Kotlavuratla mandal in Anakapalli district late on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Juvvadi Prakash (56), a mason and resident of Kotlavuratla.

Sub-Inspector of Kotlavuratla police station Narayana Rao said that Prakash had gone to Narsipatnam and was returning home on a motorcycle. At around 7.45 p.m., when he had reached Yendapalli area, a raging bull pierced his upper abdomen with its horn. The motorcyclist died on the spot with severe blood loss, he said.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on.

