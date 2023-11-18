HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raging bull gores motorcyclist to death in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

November 18, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A raging bull attacked a motorcyclist leading to his death on the spot at Kotlavuratla mandal in Anakapalli district late on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Juvvadi Prakash (56), a mason and resident of Kotlavuratla.

Sub-Inspector of Kotlavuratla police station Narayana Rao said that Prakash had gone to Narsipatnam and was returning home on a motorcycle. At around 7.45 p.m., when he had reached Yendapalli area, a raging bull pierced his upper abdomen with its horn. The motorcyclist died on the spot with severe blood loss, he said.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.