Raghuveer Vishnu posted as ACB DSP

Police Inspector Raghuveer Vishnu has been promoted as Deputy Superintendent of Police and posted in Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The 1991 batch officer, was earlier posted in Special Branch, Visakhapatnam Police Commissionerate. He is one among the few police officers in the State to have served in UN Peace Keeping Force. He served in UNPKF in Kosovo. He also had a five-year stint in CBI.

Mr. Raghuveer also worked as SHO Kancharapalem, CI Srikakulam Town, SHO Parwada and as inspector in other places.

