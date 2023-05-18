ADVERTISEMENT

Radical changes seen at AU, says Special Chief Secretary J. Shyamala Rao

May 18, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Higher Education Special Chief Secretary J. Shyamala Rao visited the Andhra University campus on Wednesday on a campus tour. Along with Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and other staff, he went around various departments where development works were undertaken by the university in the last four years.

“It is commendable that radical changes have taken place in the university in all aspects such as changing the courses to provide employable skills to every student, and the incubation of more than 100 startups on the campus,” Mr. Shyamala Rao said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US