Radical changes seen at AU, says Special Chief Secretary J. Shyamala Rao

May 18, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh State Higher Education Special Chief Secretary J. Shyamala Rao visited the Andhra University campus on Wednesday on a campus tour. Along with Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and other staff, he went around various departments where development works were undertaken by the university in the last four years.

“It is commendable that radical changes have taken place in the university in all aspects such as changing the courses to provide employable skills to every student, and the incubation of more than 100 startups on the campus,” Mr. Shyamala Rao said.