HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Radical changes seen at AU, says Special Chief Secretary J. Shyamala Rao

May 18, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Higher Education Special Chief Secretary J. Shyamala Rao visited the Andhra University campus on Wednesday on a campus tour. Along with Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and other staff, he went around various departments where development works were undertaken by the university in the last four years.

“It is commendable that radical changes have taken place in the university in all aspects such as changing the courses to provide employable skills to every student, and the incubation of more than 100 startups on the campus,” Mr. Shyamala Rao said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.