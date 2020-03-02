Race for better rank piling stress on students: experts

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 March 2020 00:01 IST

‘Regular interaction between parents and children will help’

Parents must keep a watch on their children and help them out if the latter are undergoing mental stress due to examination pressure, senior consultant psychologist and member of Suicide Prevention Committee (Hyderabad) M.A. Kareem has said.

Counselling

“Sleeplessness, tiredness, feeling low and avoiding people are the major symptoms of mental stress. Suicidal tendencies among children has become a growing trend. Proper counselling and regular interaction between parents and children are needed to tackle such issues,” Mr. Kareem told the media here on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

He advised that parents must ensure that children should not take too much pressure during examinations.

“Competition for scoring better rank and good percentage of marks in examinations is building pressure on children. Parents must inform their children that if they fail once, they can write the examination again,” he said.

Suicide Prevention Committee Chief Co-ordinator (Andhra Pradesh) A. Dasharatham said the panel is working hard to spread a message that suicide is not a solution to problems.

Helpline

The panel is organising counselling sessions to build confidence among those suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts. “People undergoing stress must indulge in some extra curricular activities,” he said. People suffering from depression and suicidal tendencies can seek assistance by dialling the phone numbers 9440711734, 8790966881.