Raavi Sastry award for city novelist

Journalist and writer from the city Chintakindi Srinivasa Rao has been chosen for the Raavi Sastry (Rachakonda Viswanadha Sastry) Award - 2020 of the Raavi Sastry Foundation, according to representatives of the foundation Rachakonda Narasimha Sarma and Uma Kumara Sastry.

The award will be presented to the winner at a function to be organised under the aegis of Visakha Rasagna Vedika on the 99th birth anniversary of Raavi Sastry, in the city.

Chintakindi Srinivasa Rao has carved a niche for himself as writer and novelist with his works like ‘Dalappa Theertham’, ‘Kanpula Dibba’, ‘Kappa Sthambam’ on a wide range of topics, says Visakha Rasagna Vedika founder-president G. Raghurama Rao.