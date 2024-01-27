R-Day celebrations held at ASR and Anakapalli districts

January 27, 2024 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - PADERU

District Collector Sumit Kumar unfurled the national flag at Paderu at the Republic Day celebrations here at Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Friday. He was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu Project Officer V. Abhishek and others.

During the celebrations, Mr. Sumit Kumar spoke about the progress the district achieved in the last one year. He said that under the YSR Rythu Bharosha initiative, investment assistance of ₹153 crore has been extended to 1,70,835 farmer families.

Additionally, YSR pension ensures a monthly distribution of ₹39 crore to 1,29,285 individuals, he said. Under the YSR Aasara scheme, ₹104 crore was distributed to 85,000 beneficiaries. Furthermore, ₹19.26 crore was deposited to 12,818 SHGs under the YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme.

He also said that under PM Jan Mann, 24,154 houses were allotted to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) families of the district. PMAY scheme first instalment funds were distributed to 6,600 tribals.

The widening and development of around 255 km of NH between Polavaram Junction at Rampachodavaram to Koyyur and from Koyyur to Boudara Junction in Anantagiri mandal was undertaken at a cost of ₹2,110 crore, will benefit the people of 141 villages in the district. A compensation of ₹67 crore has been paid for land acquisition, he said.

As many as 2,038 cell towers are being set up for various network services, along with road construction in multiple areas. Since June last year, Chief Minister has inaugurated 400 cell towers, he said.

The Collector also said that as part of the efforts to deter youth from consuming ganja, various awareness programme were being conducted by various departments. The administration has been distributing alternative crops such as rajma pulses, silver oak, orange, tomato acid line, groundnut, coffee and other crops, discouraging further ganja cultivation.

Meanwhile, the 75th Republic Day celebrations were organised by the Anakapalli district administration. District Collector P. Ravi Subhash unfurled the national flag and received police guard of honour, at NTR Stadium. Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna, Joint Collector Jahnavi and others were present.

Tablueas representing various departments were showcased on the occasion. Officials from various wings were given merit certificates for their service. Cultural programmes were organised by various school students.

