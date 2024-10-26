ADVERTISEMENT

Quiz contest on  Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose organised

Published - October 26, 2024 07:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

NSTL and Ramanath Secondary School jointly hosted the 31st edition of The Ahamahamika Quiz for schoolchildren from classes 5 - 7 on the Life and Legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Sourav Majumdar (Scientist E) conducted the event.

A total of 135 children from different schools across the city participated with Ramnath Secondary School emerging winners.

S.V. Rangarajan, Former Director NSTL & Founder Ahamahamika, Ilin Abraham, First Lady of NSTL, and H.N. Das, Director NSTL, felicitated the winners.

