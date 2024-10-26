GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Quiz contest on  Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose organised

Published - October 26, 2024 07:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

NSTL and Ramanath Secondary School jointly hosted the 31st edition of The Ahamahamika Quiz for schoolchildren from classes 5 - 7 on the Life and Legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Sourav Majumdar (Scientist E) conducted the event.

A total of 135 children from different schools across the city participated with Ramnath Secondary School emerging winners.

S.V. Rangarajan, Former Director NSTL & Founder Ahamahamika, Ilin Abraham, First Lady of NSTL, and H.N. Das, Director NSTL, felicitated the winners.

Published - October 26, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.