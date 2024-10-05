Quit NDA if Union government fails to announce that it will not privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Uttarandhra Praja Samstha tells Naidu and Pawan Kalyan

Uttarandhra Praja Samstha (UPS) convener V.V. Ramana Murthy has urged Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan to quit the NDA if the Union government fails to make an official announcement that it will protect the RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and will not privatise the PSU.

Mr. Ramana Murthy said that both Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan had come to the people during the elections and also stated in their manifestoes that they would save the steel plant from privatisation if their alliance comes to power. They made this statement at several election campaigns and meetings even at Gajuwaka Assembly segment where the steel plant is located. But, nothing had happened from their side till date, he pointed out.

Speaking to reporters at the VJF Press Club here on Saturday, Mr. Ramana Murthy said that a decision has been taken on the steps to be taken by the UPS along with various unions and associations fighting with the same agenda of protecting the steel plant, during the recent meetings and protests at Gandhi statue in the city .

“We all want to save the plant from privatisation and demand immediate release of ₹10,000 crore as capital grant to overcome financial losses of the steel plant. If the governments do not implement any of our demands, we will stage a massive protest on January 27, 2025 with one lakh of activists including general public and women against the governments and the key leaders of the coalition parties,” said Mr. Ramana Murthy.

Progressive Organisation of Women State general secretary M. Lakshmi and Visakha Citizens Forum president P.N. Tilak were among those present.