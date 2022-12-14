  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

Quick response from police saves lives of elderly couple in Visakhapatnam

After receiving a call from their son in the U.S., the police shifted the couple, who are in an unconscious state, to hospital

December 14, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Quick response from the city police personnel saved the lives of an elderly couple here. On December 13, Head Constable of Special Branch wing Subhani had received a call from the U.S, where the caller informed that his parents are trying to end lives by consuming sleeping pills in their apartment at Sunnapuveedhi area. He immediately alerted the One Town police to rush to the spot.

ASI Murari, H.C. Satyanarayana and police constable Kiran rushed to the apartment and shifted the couple of 65 and 62 years old to hospital, as they were in an unconscious state. The doctors provided treatment and saved their lives.

‘Suicide bid’

In the investigation, the police found that the couple attempted to end lives due to loneliness. Further they were counselled by the police teams. Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth appreciated the police personnel for their efforts to save the elderly couple.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.