Quick response by police saves life of youth in Visakhapatnam

25-year-old who consumed poison was rushed to hospital

Prompt response from a police constable saved the life of a youth who reportedly tried to end his life in the city on Tuesday.

The Police Control Room received a call from a person from Vizianagaram who informed that one of his 25-year old friend had consumed poison and that the latter’s cellphone was switched off.

The control room alerted the Blue Colts team. Pendurthi Blue Colts constable K.V. Prasad traced the location of the cellphone to the Airport police station limits.

Mr. Prasad alerted another Blue Colts personnel Veerraju who rushed to the spot and the youth was shifted to hospital. The doctors said that the condition of the youth was stable, the police said.

People suffering from suicidal tendencies may dial the helpline number 100 for assistance.