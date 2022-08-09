Quick response by ASI prevents suicide attempt by youth in Visakhapatnam

August 09, 2022 22:57 IST

Quick response by a policeman saved the life of a 27-year-old youth here on Tuesday. Around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, the Police Control Room received a call from a person from Anakapalli who informed that his friend may commit suicide. After receiving further information, the Control Room staff alerted the II Town ASI A. Apparao, who rushed to the young man’s home and rescued him, as he was about to end his life. The ASI also counselled him. Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth has appreciated Mr. Apparao.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)

