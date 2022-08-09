Visakhapatnam

Quick response by ASI prevents suicide attempt by youth in Visakhapatnam

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM August 09, 2022 22:57 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 22:57 IST

Quick response by a policeman saved the life of a 27-year-old youth here on Tuesday. Around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, the Police Control Room received a call from a person from Anakapalli who informed that his friend may commit suicide. After receiving further information, the Control Room staff alerted the II Town ASI A. Apparao, who rushed to the young man’s home and rescued him, as he was about to end his life. The ASI also counselled him. Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth has appreciated Mr. Apparao.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...