Queues extend beyond 300 m at rythu bazaar for subsidised tomatoes

Tomatoes sold at a subsidy rate of ₹50 per kg at Kancharapalem Rythu Bazaar even as they were sold at ₹200 a kg in retail markets in the city

August 04, 2023 06:30 am | Updated 06:31 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Long queue lines witnessed at Kancharapalem Rythu Bazaar in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Long queue lines witnessed at Kancharapalem Rythu Bazaar in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

People have made beelines for the Kancharapalem Rythu Bazaar from the early morning on Thursday to buy tomatoes at a subsidy rate of ₹50 per kg even as they are sold at ₹200 a kg in retail markets. However, due to limited stock, each person was sold only one kg of tomatoes.

By 10 a.m., the queue lines have doubled in length extending beyond 300 metres from the rythu bazaar. Keeping in view the public rush, traffic and civil police were deployed at the vegetable market for crowd management.

Women scuffle with each other as they wait in long queues at Kancharapalem Rythu Bazaar in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Women scuffle with each other as they wait in long queues at Kancharapalem Rythu Bazaar in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

While a few women stood in the queues for hours with their children in their arms to grab the precious vegetable, some women were seen engaging in scuffling over others cutting the queue lines.

The authorities supplied tomatoes after noting down the customer’s Aadhaar number.

Many felt that the authorities should provide at least two kgs of tomatoes per person from next week.

“We have not added tomato to our meals since its price crossed ₹100 per kg. So, when we heard they were selling it here for ₹50, we rushed here. But the one kg they are giving here will not last long. The authorities should provide at least two kg of tomatoes from next week,” said N. Saraswathi, a resident of Kancharapalem.

The government has been providing tomatoes at subsidised prices at various rythu bazaars in the city randomly.

