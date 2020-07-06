Quarantine hospitals lack hygiene: MLA

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 July 2020 23:10 IST

Lack of hygiene, poor quality of food and non-availability of masks were plaguing the quarantine hospitals in the district, alleged Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he attributed the rising number of COVID-19 cases in his constituency to the indifference of the State government. He also alleged that the family members of patients were not being tested promptly. The bedsheets at quarantine hospitals were not being changed regularly and the food was not being supplied as per the menu announced by the State government for the patients.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the District Collector should visit the quarantine hospitals and initiate remedial measures.