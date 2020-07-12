Quality food being provided at quarantine centres, says Minister

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao inspected the quarantine centre at Andhra University Engineering College Women’s hostels here on Sunday afternoon. He interacted with the people over there and enquired about the facilities and the quality of food.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that for the last four months, over 16,000 people have stayed in quarantine facilities in Visakhapatnam district. He said that 2,186 persons are in 64 quarantine centres as on date. The quarantine centres were being monitored by the Joint Collector with the coordination of health department, revenue, police and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials, he said. All facilities and quality food were being provided at the centres following the instructions from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Minister said.

The Minister also checked the food being provided there and served it to the people. He said that containment zones were being strictly monitored and their status was being reviewed from time to time. He appealed to people to wear masks without fail when they come out of their homes, and maintain physical distance from others in public places.