Quad navies powerful to face any challenges in Indo-Pacific region, say naval officials in Visakhapatnam

The quad navies (Japan, US, Australia and India) are powerful enough to face any challenges like cyber warfare in the Indo-Pacific region, the representatives of the four navies said at the opening ceremony of the harbour phase of the Malabar-2024 maritime exercise, onboard INS Satpura at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), here on Wednesday.

They said that they recognised the wider importance of the Indian Ocean and its coastal security as the region is home to a third of the world’s bulk cargo and two-thirds of the world’s oil passes through its sea lanes.

Australian Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Christopher Smith, US Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Stephen Koehler, Eastern Naval Command Flag-officer-Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar and Japan Self Defence Fleet Commander-in-Chief Vice Admiral Katsushi Omachi addressed a joint press conference, on the sidelines of the event, onboard the ship.

“This Malabar 2024 can showcase the naval strength of our four friendly nations. We will also strengthen the coastal security system with the exchange of individual powers, be it technology or cyber warfare, aimed solely at the security and economic growth of nations, and the world,” they said.

Admiral Stephen Koehler said, “Our fleets train together in the Indian Ocean to strengthen our combat readiness, maritime connectivity and interoperability. Malabar is a great example of a united team working together to end conflict and strengthen our power. We have a great association with the Indian Navy. Our ships undergo regular maintenance at the Indian shipyards.”

Rear Admiral Christopher Smith said that the last Malabar (2023) was held off the east coast of Australia. Malabar was initiated as a bilateral maritime exercise between India and the US in 1992, and this year returned to its birthplace – the Indian Ocean.

Vice Admiral Katsushi Omachi said, “The cooperation of our four navies is now closer and stronger than before, and I hope that the multilateral ties between the navies will become even stronger. We hope this Malabar-2024 will add more inputs to our plans.”

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar said Malabar 2024 reaffirms the Indian Navy’s commitment to maritime security and cooperation among like-minded nations in the Indo-Pacific. “Our joint efforts are aimed at enhancing operational synergy and fostering strong bonds of friendship. Together, we look towards preserving our shared values ​​and achieving peace and stability in the region.”

Eight ships and around a dozen aircraft are scheduled to participate in the exercise. This year will be the fifth time that four countries join together.

The P-8 Poseidon aircraft assigned to Commander, Task Force 72 and the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), which operates under Commander, Task Force 70, and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON, and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force, are from the US.

The Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD 109) is representing the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force.

Australia is represented by the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Stuart (FFH 153) and a Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

From Indinan Navy, the guided-missile destroyer INS Delhi (D 61), as well as at least four other ships and aircraft., will participate in the maritime exercise.

