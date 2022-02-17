Pydah Krishna Prasad appointed Member of SLCS

Pydah Krishna Prasad, president of AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation, has been appointed Member of Andhra Pradesh State Level Committee on Standardisation (SLCS), constituted by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The SLCS has been constituted to realise the goal of creating a robust quality ecosystem.

Mr. Krishna Prasad is chairman of the Pydah Group of Colleges and also president of Prema Samajam, Visakhapatnam.

The terms of reference of the committee include: identifying areas for the formulation of new Indian Standards, identifying products, processes and systems for enforcing compliance with Indian Standards, measures for effective implementation of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) issued by the Government of India, and measures for generating awareness among consumers regarding standards .