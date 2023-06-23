ADVERTISEMENT

Puri Rath Yatra: SCR to run special trains from Kacheguda

June 23, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A ‘Train on Demand’ special train is being operated by South Central Railway(SCR) towards Puri and back during the Rath Yatra period for the convenience of pilgrims.

Train no 07223 Kacheguda-Khurda Road special, will leave Kacheguda on June 24 (Saturday) at 8.30 p.m. and will reach Khurda Road on the next day at 4.30hrs. This train will arrive at Duvvada at 9.18 a.m. and leave at 9.20 a.m.

In the return direction, 07224 Kurdha Road - Kacheguda will leave Kurdha Road on June 25(Sunday) at 6.30 p.m. and will reach Kacheguda on the next day at 4 p.m. This train will arrive at Duvvada at 2 a.m. and leave at 2.02 a.m., according to AK Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

This train will have stoppages at Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem ,Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Simhachalam North, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram ,Srikakulam Road and Palasa,.

This train will have 2AC-2, 3AC Economy-10, Sleeper-6, General Second Class-2 and Luggage cum Brake van/ Divyangjan-1and One Motor car.

Pilgrims are requested to make use of the special trains services.

Additional Vistadome coach

In order to clear extra rush of passengers, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway will attach an additional Vistadome coach to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train

Train no. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul will be operated with the additional Vistadome coach on July 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28 and 30

In the return direction, the additional Vistadome coach will be attached to 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train on July 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29 and 31.

Passengers are requested to make use of the services of the additional Vistadome coach.-

